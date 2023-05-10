Steven MacLean is expecting a tough game on Saturday as his side host Motherwell.

He says his players will “need to take care” of Kevin van Veen who will cause them problems, as he’s scored 25 goals for ‘Well in all competitions this season.

“We look to our next game and that’s all I’m focused on just now.

“A tough game, they’re on a good run of form, they went to Parkhead and got a result, it just shows you where they are as a team.

“Stuart’s done an excellent job since he’s taken over, he’s got to get a lot of plaudits.

“They’ve got a good squad, they’ve got a lot of players back from injury, obviously Van Veen is firing so we’ll need to take care of him.

“We’ve got good players, as long as our structure’s good and we play a good shape then I’m confident we can win the game."