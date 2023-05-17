Eddie Howe says it does not feel as if Newcastle are being hunted by Liverpool as they bid to hang onto their Champions League spot.

Liverpool were 12 points behind Newcastle and Manchester United on 9 April - but are just one point off now, albeit having played an extra game.

"I don’t feel we’re being hunted. I don’t feel that emotion," Howe said.

"It’s us against ourselves really. We’re trying to be the best we can be. I’ve not focused on any other team all season.

"In my experience I knew Liverpool were never far away because they’re a top team.

"They’re capable of going on runs of wins very similar to Manchester City where they can win a group of games without blinking.

"We can’t compare ourselves to Liverpool, we just have to look at us."

He added: "This is the situation we’d have craved at the start of the season. We’ll fight until the very last ball. I'm very proud of the group, we need a final push."