Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

It looked set to be a hugely satisfying day for Chelsea.

Todd Boehly, the man leading the consortium's purchase of the club, was watching on at Stamford Bridge, Romelu Lukaku had scored twice and the Blues' Champions League place was all but wrapped up.

But then Thomas Tuchel's side showed how vulnerable they currently are by conceding twice in the final 11 minutes, with Conor Coady's equaliser coming in the 97th minute.

Chelsea are third and should still comfortably make the top four - however, they are now on a run of three games without a win in the Premier League.

There were, of course, positives to take, with Lukaku netting his first league goals of 2022, but Tuchel will be concerned that his side did not close this win out.

Wolves, meanwhile, showed their character by mounting a superb and deserved comeback - Francisco Trincao's effort was as delightful as Coady's late, late leveller was dramatic.

This draw ended their run of three successive defeats and Bruno Lage's side still harbour their own ambitions of qualifying for Europe next term.