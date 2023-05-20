Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

Kettlewell spoke about consistency until the end of the season being key, despite his side's safety, and their performance suggested that message has seeped through to the players. Particularly their first-half display.

They were fast, direct and just lacking a clinical touch as all of their forward players showed inspired touches at times to pick holes in County's defence.

A special mention to Mikael Mandron. His forward play often goes unnoticed due to Van Veen's exploits but he was key today, with 100% passing accuracy into the final third.