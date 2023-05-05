Sutton's prediction: 3-0

So, new Leeds manager Sam Allardyce says he is up there with any manager in the Premier League, along with Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

I guess we will find out on Saturday if Sam is right.

City found it harder than I expected to break down West Ham on Wednesday, but eventually found a way through.

I really can't see the Leeds defence putting up the same kind of resistance, and this might be a game where City wrap the result up early before taking their foot off the gas.

Gower's prediction: Even with Big Sam in the Leeds dugout, I think City are going to have a big win. From Everton's point of view, I hope I'm right. 4-1

