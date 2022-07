'The best we've ever seen' - Asher-Smith wins bronze as Jackson takes gold. Video'The best we've ever seen' - Asher-Smith wins bronze as Jackson takes gold

Watch as GB's Dina Asher-Smith wins bronze in the women's 200m final with Jamaica's Shericka Jackson winning gold with an impressive time of 21.45 and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finishing in second place.