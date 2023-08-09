Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

It is all about timing.

My feeling is that Cameron Archer's development may prove to have been well-paced. There were some who were uneasy about him being allowed to go out on loan again last season, especially given the limited cover in the Villa squad, and loan spells are in themselves a risk.

How will a player's confidence be affected if things do not go well? Happily, Archer glowed on Teesside, and you would imagine he would be eager to test himself at the higher level now.

By all accounts, Jaden Philogene grew as a player during his loan at Cardiff and it seems that Unai Emery has been impressed recently. He may have more traffic ahead of him in his section of the squad than Archer, however, which may influence any decision on whether to allow him to leave on loan for a third time.

But there is no doubt factors that we cannot see on the field, and any other transfers Villa make over the next few weeks, could make a big difference.