Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

I suspect we will only get the detailed picture with each successive issue of the club's accounts - which generally occur in March - to state the situation at the end of the previous season.

That, after all, is the metric to which the Financial Fair Play rules are applied, so all other numbers are not really relevant. When the accounts drop, the speculation stops.

Having said that, the latest open letter from chairman Jeff Shi to supporters last week, while at his trademark fulsome length, was actually quite plain, and in line with what we have heard since Julen Lopetegui first aired his concerns in May.

Wolves’ owners, Fosun, once intended to make the club self-sustaining. Whether that is, or has ever been, realistic is ripe for discussion, but Shi was unequivocal about their stance on FFP - they will not risk failing the FFP test at the end of this coming season.

Having spent liberally over the past couple of years, and more than they had planned in order to stave off relegation, Wolves will now have to bend sharply to get under the FFP limbo bar.

I have heard supporters wonder aloud why Wolves are making such a fuss about FFP when they look at the spending of other clubs, but that is clearly not a risk the club is interested in taking.

Whether this financial stance is compatible with maintaining a Premier League-standard squad, we are going to be debating for months.

But nobody has been closer to the squad than Julen Lopetegui in recent months, and I think we have established his opinion.