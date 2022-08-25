Brentford: Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast, external

Ivan Toney definitely deserves to be on the plane to Qatar in November - but whether or not he will be is a different story.

The Brentford striker made the step up from the Championship to the Premier League with ease in his first top-flight season and has continued his good form going into this campaign. He scored 12 times and produced five assists in 2021-22 - figures few other England-qualified players matched - and already has two goals and three assists from four league and cup games this season.

He is a penalty-box predator, with all of his 49 Bees goals coming from inside the 18-yard box.

Toney's critics argue that 11 of those goals were penalties, but that is one of his strengths - an ice-cool temperament however big the match. He has only missed one spot-kick in his entire career.

He also plays a crucial part defending set-pieces for Brentford, while he is a leader both on and off the pitch.

Toney also has an impressive fitness record, missing fewer than a dozen league games over the past four seasons.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin cannot match these appearances or goal figures, and while I don't foresee a shock World Cup selection, if it happened, Toney is in pole position.

Everton: Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

Who gets the wildcard place? Dominic Calvert-Lewin has already scored the winning goal in a World Cup final.

Yes, it was the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea, but let's not forget that he's matured rapidly these past few years into a near-complete international striker.

After injury woes, he'll be even more hungry for that World Cup spot, especially given how close he was to a Euros winners' medal.

In form, Calvert-Lewin has an excellent attitude and the work-rate to go with it, as well as strength, dominance in front of goal and pace. England boss Gareth Southgate needs all these qualities to back up captain Harry Kane and there's no doubt, with Everton's attacking injury problems this season, Frank Lampard will be willing to give Calvert-Lewin all the game time possible to bring him back to his best.

Strikers aren't happy unless they're on the pitch getting their name on the scoresheet - and Calvert-Lewin will want his on it in Qatar.

Southgate will undoubtedly consider him again - and he's right to. His first senior England goal was even against Wales. How about another?

