Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

Nottingham Forest’s opening game of the season was notable for a few things - once they'd finally got under way following the ticketing issues.

It was notable that in the first half, a few of Forest's problems against the leading sides re-emerged, as Arsenal dominated possession and took full advantage of defensive slips.

But it was also notable for the difference in how the game played out from there, compared with last season's Emirates visit.

Rather than capitulating, Forest stayed in the game, and it was notable how the game changed when Taiwo Awoniyi, who'd been struggling with a knock in pre-season, and new signing Anthony Elanga came off the bench.

Much excitement from Forest fans on seeing the way their goal was created - and rightly so.

Perhaps, though, the day was most notable for Steve Cooper's strong call post-match for new signings before the transfer deadline. He made the point that only Elanga is an "addition", with Matt Turner and Ola Aina replacements for players who have left.

To paraphrase: if we want to improve, in my opinion, we need to strengthen.

Financial Fair Play means that might not be easy - a tough decision may need to be taken with, say, Brennan Johnson, to fund signings.

But given Cooper's track record, his burning desire to make Forest better - and the two seasons of proof of doing just that on the pitch - you would like to think those involved in making signings at Forest will heed the words of their head coach.