Tillman agrees to join PSV on loan - gossip

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman, who spent last season with Rangers before the German club reportedly cancelled the option to buy agreement, has agreed to join PSV Eindhoven on loan. (Goal), external

Turkish giants Galatasaray have enquired about Rangers skipper James Tavernier and are also among the clubs chasing Ibrox midfielder Glen Kamara. (TEAMtalk), external

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes the club will look to sell Borna Barisic and John Lundstram this summer if the pair - both into the final year of their contracts - don't sign extensions. (Football Scotland), external

