Clarkson volley gives Dons friendly win in Atlanta

Christian Ramirez was handed a rare start for Aberdeen as Leighton Clarkson's sweet volley secured a 1-0 win over Atlanta United in a Stateside friendly.

Jim Goodwin also fielded a handful of development players, while American striker Ramirez made the XI for the first time since July.

Clarkson crashed in a 67th-minute strike from Matty Kennedy's corner to give the Dons a winning start to their Atlanta trip.

It was the first time the sides have met since they formed a strategic partnership in 2019.