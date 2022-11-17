Christian Ramirez was handed a rare start for Aberdeen as L﻿eighton Clarkson's sweet volley secured a 1-0 win over Atlanta United in a Stateside friendly.

J﻿im Goodwin also fielded a handful of development players, while American striker Ramirez made the XI for the first time since July.

C﻿larkson crashed in a 67th-minute strike from Matty Kennedy's corner to give the Dons a winning start to their Atlanta trip.

I﻿t was the first time the sides have met since they formed a strategic partnership in 2019.