Hibs 0-3 Hearts: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Hearts beat Hibs 3-0 at Easter Road to reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Here's what you had to say:

Kevin: Not a great performance, but a brilliant result. This is what good teams do - ride the storm and win games. The last two games we have been clinical, and for Shankland to get his 20th goal at Easter Road was fantastic. Best players for me were Sibbick, Shankland, Ginnelly, Hill and Clark. Into the next round, magic.

Norman: Hibs were definitely the better attacking team but simply failed to take their chances. Hearts took theirs, and put them to the sword . Tremendous win and so great to see Sibbick score! Joyous afternoon for the Jambos!

Sandy: Absolutely delighted with Hearts' progress this season. Having endured a very tough European venture pre-New Year, we are sitting pretty in the league, and have just beaten Hibs in the Scottish Cup to march on to hopefully, yet another Scottish Cup Final! Hearts have 2,500 fans on a waiting list for a season ticket - it’s good times down Gorgie.