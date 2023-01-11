Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag wasn't giving much away on Wout Weghorst last night, answering with a simple 'No, unfortunately, I can't', when asked if there was any update on Manchester United's move for the Dutchman.

However, it is understood a loan move for the striker is edging closer, albeit slowly.

Besiktas want a replacement for Weghorst in order to complete the deal.

United's win against Charlton last night means they have two League Cup semi-finals to fit into their busy January schedule.