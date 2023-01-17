C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

It looks as if there are a number of incoming players at Vitality Stadium this week, with Dango Ouattara expected to be announced very soon. A number of other players have also been linked, including Arnaut Danjuma, which would be a great bit of business.

Arnaut knows the club, knows the staff and the majority of the players. If he is available, as it appears, it makes sense. Our attacking ability is there, although it's hit a bit of a slump of late, so these two signings would be a massive help.

What we do need is a wise head at the back. In the 2015-16 season, Eddie Howe struck gold convincing Sylvain Distin to join the club. Sylvain's experience was pivotal to helping the team reach the levels required in the Premier League. The confidence he oozed was there for all to see.

We are yet to be linked to a central defender, a position we are crying out for reinforcements, but once we are (and I feel we need two), experience is a must. The question is who.

Gary Cahill last season provided that experience to help us out of the Championship. It is all well and good getting a prospect in for the future but we need someone to step in now.

Alan Hansen once said "you can't win anything with kids" and, while Manchester United won the title that year featuring lots of young stars, they also had the wise, experienced players in the side too like Irwin, McClair, Parker.

Let's hope Gary has someone up his sleeve who can provide that knowledge and steel in a centre-back pairing.