Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

"Keanu Baccus is another fella who plays his football in Scotland, a St Mirren player, coming on for Jackson Irvine"

To some degree, I pity those who follow clubs with the expectation of sustained success. I'm entirely comfortable existing in our world, where Jonathan Pearce announcing to the world that a St Mirren player is entering the fray at a World Cup is cause for genuine pride and excitement.

Baccus arrived in Paisley this Summer, uncapped and full of potential. In the space of five months, he's earned the adulation of an adoring Paisley public, the attention of Graham Arnold, and the opportunity to share a pitch on the world stage with Kylian Mbappe.

Despite the short time frame, there appear to be whispers already regarding outside interest in the combative midfielder. If (when) Baccus earns his move to bigger things, his loss will be significant. In terms of Australian-caused heartbreak in my family this year, it'll come painfully close to my Mum hearing that Neighbours was getting patched.

When making his Australia debut against New Zealand in September, Baccus became the third St Mirren player on the field. Compatriot full back Ryan Strain, unlucky to miss out on his own World Cup call, and comparative international veteran Alex Greive were already facing off by then. Greive himself made his international bow within months of swapping Auckland for Renfrewshire.

The evidence is there for all to see - if you're an aspiring international footballer, Paisley is the place to be.