Brentford’s game against Bournemouth on Saturday was a significant moment for two clubs who have played each other more than 100 times.

After meeting in the second, third and fourth tiers of the Football League, as well as in the FA Cup, League Cup and Football League Trophy, this weekend’s fixture was finally their first in the top flight.

It would have been hard to imagine only 13 years ago when the sides met at the same venue in a League Two encounter.

The Bees triumphed 1-0 that day on their way to winning the title, while the Cherries stayed up after overcoming a 17-point deduction.

It was the start of a slow and steady rise up the leagues by both clubs - who did not even meet in the second tier until 2014, and who deserve their current status.

Saturday’s game was not a classic, but the positives for Brentford were their first Premier League clean sheet away from home for 13 months – after two early last season at Crystal Palace and Wolves – and another point in the bag.

However, they are without a league away win this season and will be keen to end that drought in one of their four games on the road before the World Cup.