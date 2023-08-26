'Celtic agree £3.4m fee for Aris winger Palma'

Honduran winger Luis Palma is poised to join Celtic after a £3.5m transfer fee was agreed with Greek club Aris for the 23-year-old, who will sign a four-year contract with the Scottish champions. (Mail Online), external

Luis Palma will join Celtic from Aris after the winger turned down a potential £1m per year salary following interest from two Saudi Arabian Pro League clubs. (Gazzetta), external

Lyanca is among the defensive options being considered by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, with Southampton looking to offload the 26-year-old Brazilian, who recently had a move to Besiktas collapse. (Daily Record), external

Celtic want to sign five more players before the closure of the transfer window, with a goalkeeper, left-back, centre-forward and centre-back being targeted in addition to Aris winger Luis Palma. (Football Insider), external

Saudi transfer journalist Saad Alsubaie reports that Steven Gerrard's club Al-Ettifaq have made an offer to take Jota on a season-long loan amid speculation that the 24-year-old former Celtic winger could leave Al-Ittihad only months after his £25m transfer because of a dressing-room split. (Daily Record), external

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is considering a move for Jota, the Portuguese winger who was a key part of his Celtic team but whose £25m summer transfer to Al-Ittihad appears to have turned sour. (90min), external

