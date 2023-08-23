West Ham have not given up on signing Ajax's Mohammed Kudus after their opening bid for the 23-year-old Ghana midfielder was rejected. (Sky Sports), external

The Hammers have had a second bid of £35.8m (42m euros) for Kudus rejected by Ajax. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Manchester City could resurrect an £80m deal with West Ham for Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta in January, once a Football Association investigation into the player's alleged betting rule breaches is concluded. (Sky Sports), external

