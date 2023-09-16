Wolves forward Pedro Neto, speaking to TNT Sports: "We have to be more aggressive, against these teams we cannot concede easily. It was a tough one.

"The first half we dominate the game and we come out with zero points. We have to continue to work and we have to grow up.

"In the second half we didn't have the chance to arrive to their goal, we didn't do what we did in the first half or control the ball. It's tough after that first half to concede three goals, it's really hard."

On featuring regularly after injury: "It's really good, I feel like I'm getting better but I'm sad because what matters is the team and the points."