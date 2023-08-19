Man City 1-0 Newcastle: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: “There are no words to express my gratitude for the performance we gave. It was really, really good.

"It is the second game but after what we done in the last season, we are still there.

"We spoke about mentality. The reason we won was about our mentality and we proved it again.

"Phil [Foden] is a reality as a player. He can play many positions. He is a real threat. I am really pleased. The way he behaves with everyone. The mentality is always there. That is the most important thing."