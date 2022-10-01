St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: "We carried out the game-plan very well. We took our chances, some very good goals in there.

"Second half, they were always going to have more possession. Until the last five minutes, we controlled the game well. Yeah, we could be better at some things but overall it was a great performance.

"Stevie May's had to bide his time this season. He was outstanding. Scores one, creates one, saves one off the line, could have scored another second half. What I love about Stevie is his work-rate and energy, and what he gives to the team.

"Players get to know each other, how they play. The team has settled down and we're hoping everyone stays fit. We've still got seven or eight first-team players out injured so there's a lot of competition for places."