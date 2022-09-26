M﻿ohamed Salah will head back early from international duty to prepare for Liverpool's Premier League return at home to Brighton.

S﻿alah scored twice in Egypt's 3-0 friendly victory over Niger on Friday, but national team coach Rui Victoria confirmed he will be rested for Tuesday's game against Liberia.

Egypt missed out on a place in the World Cup after a play-off defeat by Senegal earlier this year.

T﻿he 30-year-old has three goals in eight appearances for Liverpool so far this season.