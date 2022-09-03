Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: What Howe said

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was an incredible game. Two teams going at it trying to deliver. Barring a slow start - or maybe a 15-20 minute period in the middle of the first-half - the lads gave me everything. How we have jot scored, I'll let you look back and decide.

"There were more presentable ones [than the Alexander Isak chance]. Everything we tried in and around the goal didn't work, even the one we did score. I disagree with the decision. I thought it should be a goal. I thought Joe was pushed. He is running in and is pushed into the keeper. I am not sure what Joe is supposed to do there. For me it is a perfectly good goal.

"You hope it is not one of those days where you get caught by a sucker punch. I have to credit my players for not losing focus and discipline. In terms of effort and the team pulling together it has been really good. We should have more points. One win and a few draws that should be wins, but it is a long season. Performance levels are really good. I hope the football gods level it up and we get points maybe when we're not playing so well."