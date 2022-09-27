A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Beyond Saturday's match against Chelsea, the fixture list finally appears to be 'softer' than Crystal Palace have navigated thus far and will likely offer a fairer reflection of where the team is currently placed.

Last season's defensive unit conceded fewer goals than in any campaign since promotion and, given the quality of attacks they have faced already, looks capable of replicating similar results.

The question mark remains at the opposite end of the pitch.

So far, the burden has remained on Wilfried Zaha's shoulders in a team that is encouragingly joint-fifth in shots on target per match while having the fifth fewest overall shots - no doubt affected by playing three Champions League calibre teams.

The team is also last in completed passes and crosses into the area, but hope lies in Michael Olise to help rectify this.

A vast upgrade on Jordan Ayew in an attacking sense, Olise was involved in creating 0.55 goals per 90 minutes last season while limited to the equivalent of 12.7 full games.

The postponed fixtures will have allowed Olise to regain the fitness he lacked from an injury-hit pre-season and to finally see what he can produce as a full-time option on the right wing.