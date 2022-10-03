Tom Lawrence was not expected to be involved at Anfield, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst has disclosed that the midfielder will be absent until after the World Cup break and may not play again this year after a new injury in training.

James Sands is suspended after his red card against Napoli, but Ben Davies is available despite being replaced at half-time in the weekend win at Hearts.

Allan McGregor will continue in goal and Van Bronckhorst has a decision to make over whether to play Alfredo Morelos or Antonio Colak in attack after both scored at Tynecastle.