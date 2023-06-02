'Support from team-mates helped me believe in myself again'

Kyogo Furuhashi has credited his Celtic team-mates for helping him to recover from the crushing blow of being left out of the Japan squad for last winter's World Cup.

"At the time it was very difficult for me to cope," the striker told BBC Scotland.

"I was very disappointed. However, all my team-mates said 'you will be fine, you'll be ok, you'll perform very well for the rest of the season'.

"All that support from my team-mates helped me a lot and I started to believe in myself again.

"I kept working hard every day after this and I think that's why I have delivered good performances, because I kept believing in myself."

