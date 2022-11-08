S﻿t Mirren v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

saints v saints graphicSNS

  • St Mirren are unbeaten in their last six home games against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership (W3 D3).

  • The Buddies have won five of their last six home league games (D1), as many as they had in their previous 27 such matches beforehand (W5, D12, L10).

  • Following their 3-0 win at home to St Mirren in September, St. Johnstone are looking to earn back-to-back top-flight wins over the Buddies for the first time since March 2019 (run of five).

  • After beating Hibernian 2-1 on 21 October, St Johnstone could win back-to-back away league matches for the first time since February 2021, which is the only time they have done so under Callum Davidson.