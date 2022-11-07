S﻿outhampton have been granted permission to speak to Luton Town boss Nathan Jones about their managerial vacancy, the Championship club have confirmed.

T﻿he Hatters said talks would take place after their league match against Stoke City on Tuesday.

A﻿ statement on their website, external said: "We would like to place on record that the Premier League club have approached the board in the correct manner, for which we are grateful, and that the whole situation is extremely amicable with Southampton and with Nathan."

T﻿he Hatters manager impressed in leading them to the Championship play-offs last season after masterminding their rise through the divisions in his first spell at Kenilworth Road.

T﻿his year, Luton are again threatening the play-offs, sitting in eighth and two points off the top six.

In 2019, Jones spent a 10-month spell as head coach at Stoke but has never managed above the second tier of English football.