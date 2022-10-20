W﻿ho is your Villa World Cup wildcard?

Tyrone MingsGetty Images

With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Aston Villa player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast

Tyrone Mings: Sunday's mistake against Chelsea won't have done him any favours, but Mings has performed consistently well during a disappointing start for Villa, bouncing back positively after Steven Gerrard relinquished him of the captaincy.

With the dearth of quality at centre-back for England, Mings' record of 14 clean sheets from 17 caps holds firm, and his versatility in being able to play on the left of a back four or five might just seal a ticket to Qatar.

R﻿ead the full piece here