With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Aston Villa player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external

Tyrone Mings: Sunday's mistake against Chelsea won't have done him any favours, but Mings has performed consistently well during a disappointing start for Villa, bouncing back positively after Steven Gerrard relinquished him of the captaincy.

With the dearth of quality at centre-back for England, Mings' record of 14 clean sheets from 17 caps holds firm, and his versatility in being able to play on the left of a back four or five might just seal a ticket to Qatar.

