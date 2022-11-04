D﻿e Zerbi on 'dangerous' wins, Veltman's return and Dunk's World Cup chances

R﻿oberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's game at Wolves on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Albion boss' news conference:

  • De Zerbi said he has "already forgotten" last weekend's impressive win over Chelsea. H﻿e added: "What you did in the last game is not important, it's about what you do the next week."

  • He is still seeking improvements from his side and said: "The victory is more dangerous than the defeat. When I think about the Chelsea game, I think we can play better, both with and without the ball."

  • T﻿he Italian gave a team news update: "Joel Veltman can be ready to play tomorrow. Welbeck is good, I don't know if he starts or not."

  • O﻿n Lewis Dunk's inclusion in Gareth Southgate's 55-man provisional World Cup squad, he said: "For me, he is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League."

  • On the January signing of Facundo Buonanotte, De Zerbi said he doesn't normally like to comment on players before the transfer window, but added that the 17-year-old Argentina youth international "is a very good player and I'm happy for him and for us".

F﻿ollow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here