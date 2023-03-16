It's a tall order to suggest Pittodrie has hosted a bigger and better night than Aberdeen's 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final victory against Bayern Munich.

Forty years ago today, the Dons welcomed the German giants to the north east after grinding out a resolute 0-0 draw in Germany. Finely poised, the first goal in Aberdeen was going to be crucial.

Klaus Augenthaler rocketed Bayern into the lead inside the opening 10 minutes, leaving Alex Ferguson's side needing at least two goals.

Neil Simpson nodded home the first before the break, a deserved equaliser for the dominant Reds.

Hans Pflugler again dealt a hammer blow with the Dons' European dream appearing to slip away with 30 minutes to play.

But then, on Pittodrie's greatest night came Pittodrie's greatest minute.

As the clock hit 77, Alex McLeish headed past a switched off Bayern defence. Seconds later, substitute John Hewitt snuck the ball through Manfred Muller's legs in the away goal to send a rapturous Pittodrie into delirium.

The Dons held on to secure the win against one of the biggest sides in world football... wonder what happened next?