'We collected the fruits planted at the start of the season'

Celtic winger Jota believes that the club's latest success is the reward of their hard work at the start of the campaign.

Ange Postecoglou's side were once again crowned Scottish Premiership champions after Sunday's 2-0 win at Tynecastle, meaning they have now won four of the last five trophies on offer in Scottish football.

"It's hard to describe," Jota said when asked to describe his emotions. "This is a unique moment for us, for our family, for our fans, and it's something we have been working for since day one. Today we collected the fruits that we planted at the start of the season.

"This is not easy. There's a misunderstanding about the league in Scotland - there are really difficult matches, and this was no different. We just want to enjoy the moment."