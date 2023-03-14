Rangers' Morelos says he has not signed pre-contract - gossip

Striker Alfredo Morelos has told Rangers he has not agreed a pre-contract with Sevilla. (Record), external

Rangers and Morelos' association "looks like it's coming to an end and that saddens me", says ex-Rangers attacker Brian Laudrup. (Mail via Record, external)

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton does not expect winger Ryan Kent to leave Ibrox for Leeds United. (Express), external

Hutton's one-time captain at Ibrox, Barry Ferguson, fears Kent and Morelos will leave Rangers for free this summer. (Sun), external

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is "happy" in Glasgow as he and his wife prepare to become parents. (Record), external

Barisic will be given a leave of absence to reunite with his wife in their native Croatia for the birth. (Scotsman - subscription required), external