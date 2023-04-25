Former Leicester winger Matt Piper wants Harvey Barnes to come straight back into the Foxes starting side tonight against Leeds.

The 25-year-old has scored in all five of his Premier League games against the Whites and could become only the third player after Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah to score six in each of their first six appearances against an opponent.

Barnes is also Leicester’s top scorer this season with 10 goals in 28 Premier League appearances but he has missed the last three games.

"It was an unfortunate time when he got injured as he was flying I thought. He looked a real threat and our biggest in the team," Piper told the When You’re Smiling podcast.

"The last game looked a bit disjointed with Patson Daka out on the left. I could understand what Dean Smith was doing in trying to utilise his pace and fit Jamie Vardy in to get all the strikers on the pitch at the same time.

"If Barnes is fit and with his record against Leeds - and how he was playing just before he got injured - I would definitely be putting him back in the side."

