Crystal Palace 2-0 Bournemouth: What Hodgson said

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Ebs has had a wonder end to the season, as has Olise, once we got into our stride the front three with Eze behind them would be a handful for any team."

On the Joachim Andersen incident: "I don't have one [an opinion], it's a long way away and we aren't looking for individual duels in that moment. The referee didn't think it was an offence, backed up by VAR, so I accept that situation.

"I once got a broken nose by a fella accidentally backing into me, these things happen."

On Palace's form since his return: "It hasn't been a rollercoaster at all, from the offset we have played well, we have got better in these games. Our team has maintained quality and are capable of building on it."

On Zaha's injury: "Zaha felt his hamstring which is worrying, but we won't know how serious until he has the scan. Hopefully it will only take a few days rather than a couple of weeks."