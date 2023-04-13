S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

The Brighton team which won three promotions in four seasons in the early 2000s was full of characters. The toughest? Danny Cullip. He had gold teeth. His war cry of "Let’s ‘ave a winner" whenever the opposition took a goal kick sounded more like a threat than vocal encouragement.

He once swore so loudly at teammate Robbie Pethick that the whole of Withdean could hear. Pethick’s crime? Putting the ball out for a throw. Cullip led by a mixture of inspiration and fear.

Two images of Cullip are synonymous with his Albion career. One is him lifting the Division Two playoff final trophy in 2004. The other is him saluting the away support in a shock 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, shirt off, blood pouring down his face and torso from a huge cut on his head.

Cullip was sold to Sheffield United in December 2004 for £250,000, an offer cash-strapped Brighton could not turn down. He lasted 11 games before clashing with Neil Warnock and moving to Watford. Only a real hard man takes on Warnock within two months of walking through the door.

