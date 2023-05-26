Dean Smith has emphasised Leicester's need to ignore what happens at other grounds on the Premier League's final day and "concentrate on our game".

The Foxes head into the last day of the season without fate in their own hands as they look to avoid relegation just seven years after winning the league title.

"We can only control what we can do. We have to control our performance, help your team-mates out and go and get a good performance and a win" said the Leicester manager.

"If we do our part we are looking at other people to help us, but we have to make sure we concentrate on what we do. It's quite a simple message really and the lads have trained well so far."

The east Midland's side need at least three points against West Ham on Sunday and will then be relying on Everton slipping up in their match against already safe Bournemouth.

"It doesn't get any clearer for me - they have to win. That's all they need to know and that's all they do know," added the former Aston Villa boss.

"We just have to concentrate on our own game. It's simplistic, we have to win, it doesn't matter what is going on at other grounds. Just win.

"Whatever else is going on elsewhere we are not in control of. But we have seen how quickly things can change around in the last 15 minutes of games, whether it is this season or previous seasons. We win our games and then see where it goes."