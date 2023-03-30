'It's important to have a Scottish core' - Neilson

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has played down the prospect of signing Livingston captain Nicky Devlin in the summer after David Martindale said he had been phoning fellow Premiership bosses about his star right-back.

Neilson does believe that there is value in the Scottish market though and indicated that they will be active there in the summer.

"He's not been in touch with me," Neilson said with a smile. "Livi have always got good players, and there's good players in this league, and I think Hearts should be a club that there's a pathway for Scottish players.

"We've done it with Lawrence [Shankland], Alan Forrest, Zander [Clark], Craig Halkett, so guys that do well can build through.

"I think it's important to have a Scottish core here of guys that understand the league and Scottish football. There's definitely players in the league we're looking at, and we think we can give them the platform to take the next step in their career."