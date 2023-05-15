Brighton & Hove Albion are trying to push through a deal for 16-year-old Celtic centre-back Ronan Ferns, submitting a six-figure offer after rival Premier League clubs expressed an interest. (Football Insider), external

Celtic centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers, whose season was ended by a knee injury, has revealed he underwent surgery last week, his leg is "as good as it can be" but admitted "it's hard to put a timeline on it at the moment" when asked when he would return to action. (CBS Sports), external

Crystal Palace are keeping close tabs on 22-year-old Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley. (Football Insider), external

