Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their new home kit for the 2023-24 season.

For the first time since the 2012-13 campaign, Spurs return to an all-Lilywhite outfit, including shorts and socks.

On realsing the strip, the club said: "The subtle pattern of overlapping circles and lines seen throughout draws inspiration from the sounds of London N17 and the area’s broadcasting history."

The kit will be worn for the first time when Tottenham take on West Ham United in Perth on 18 July - the opening match of their Asia-Pacific Tour.