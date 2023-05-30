McNulty's prediction review: Tottenham

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

A dreadful campaign of poor football allied to discontent on and off the field. It started with optimism under Antonio Conte but descended into rancour ending with his final outburst at Southampton.

Spurs have lacked direction, need a new manager and the pressure is greater than ever on chairman Daniel Levy to prove he can actually get these big decisions right.

And where will Harry Kane be next season after another superb personal campaign? How much longer will he accept the mediocrity he has been surrounded by?

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 3rd

What McNulty said in August: "Out on a limb here. Top four and a trophy for Spurs as long as they keep Mr Conte happy."

