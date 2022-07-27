Robbie Fowler has said that while Sadio Mane will be a big loss, Darwin Nunez provides something Liverpool have been missing in recent years.

Speaking to James Mountford on BBC Radio Merseyside, the former Reds striker said: "I was disappointed with Mane leaving, but I don’t think they could have kept him and Mohamed Salah with the wage demands.

"I’m very buoyed by the fact they have gone and got Darwin Nunez. I think he’s a good player and I think he will score goals. The fact he has been in Champions League games and scored against top teams, he will understand what the demand of the Premier League is all about.

"We have been missing this type of player for a good few years now. As much as Firmino has played that role, and Mane towards the end of last season, I don’t think we have had the architectural type of number nine that I wanted to see: someone who wants to play on the defenders' shoulders, someone who wants to get over the back line. And I think we’ve got that in Nunez.

"It’s a gamble - we all know it’s a gamble - but it’s a gamble that Jurgen Klopp and his staff are more than prepared to take."

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds