'Hibs close to hooking Fish - but strike duo not high on wishlist'

Despite reports, free agent striker Macauley Bonne, most recently at Charlton Athletic, and Larne forward Lee Bonis are not high on Hibernian's wishlist, but they do want to bring back two loan defenders - Manchester United's Will Fish, who is also wanted by Aberdeen, and Burnley's CJ Egan-Riley. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Hibs are closing in on a deal to bring 20-year-old centre-half Will Fish back to Easter Road after last season's successful loan spell from Manchester United. (Daily Record), external

