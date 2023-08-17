Hearts 3-1 Rosenborg (agg 4-3): Analysis

Amy Canavan, BBC Scotland

Wow. Just wow. Hearts were slow starters but it was almost the kick into gear they needed. They soon looked like a team comfortable in this sort of arena.

That said, there was sloppiness from both sides, just like there was last week, but that provided Hearts with the confidence that Rosenborg were there for the taking.

Cammy Devlin may be diminutive, but he rose in stature here, taking responsibility and his chances in his stride.

The midfield trio wasn't quite ticking in the first half and it appears Frankie McAvoy and co are still not quite sure which combination works best.

Things will need to tighten up at the back for the visit of PAOK, but it seems harsh to criticise this gutsy Hearts side right now.