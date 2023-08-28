Fulham 'really close' to signing Leicester's Castagne - Silva

Marco Silva said Fulham are "really close" to completing a move for Timothy Castagne from Leicester.

The 27-year-old joined the Foxes from Atalanta in 2020 and has made 112 appearances for the club, scoring five goals.

Silva said the Belgium international was one of his main targets this summer.

"It's not 100 per cent done but it's almost done and when this happens I can speak about him. He was one of my first targets since the beginning and when we started to plan for this season," said Silva.

"We have Kenny [Tete] and [Antonee] Robinson who we are really happy with but we need a right-back and we can get one with the quality of Timothy, with his experience and versatility at left-back also.

"He's a player who will give us very good solutions in terms of position, he's a very good player who I believe will be a great addition for us.

"The feedback I have got is that things are on the right track and either today or tomorrow we will have news about him and he is really close to being our player, I am really pleased.

"We have to do our maximum because we are really short and light in numbers and we have to try everything."