Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

A game of two halves on Saturday against Nottingham Forest resulted in another win and another three points for Manchester City.

I’m sure it must be really difficult for players not to react to such provocation. However, Rodri’s actions, and understandable sending off at the beginning of the second half, left City with a difficult task and they needed a brilliant, defensive second-half performance to defend a two-goal advantage at the break.

He will now miss this week's Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle United, and the next two Premier League games against Wolves and Arsenal.

Some of the football City played in the first half was outstanding. Keeping possession is clearly at the heart of what Pep Guardiola demands from his team and I spotted something I’d not noticed before that enables that to happen.

Every time City were in possession, from the left-back position all the way across the pitch to the right wing, there was always someone in space to receive the ball. It was not always the same player, it was interchangeable - but someone was always in space to receive the ball.

The job of keeping this winning run going has got a lot harder with the outstanding Rodri missing.

Keeping possession - and keeping our heads - is going to be key.