Ross Morren, The County Corner podcast, external

Ross County’s performance and result against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday was the perfect definition of an 'off day'.

Malky Mackay’s side have set themselves very high standards during an impressive start to the season, so there was optimism amongst County fans that they could take advantage of any potential European hangover the Dons may have been suffering.

I thought County were the better side for most of the first half, asking questions of the Aberdeen defence without creating any clear-cut chances.

After Aberdeen scored the opening goal, County's response was positive and they could have equalised if it wasn’t for a decent save from Kelle Roos to deny James Brown.

County then had a free kick in a dangerous area as they continued to search for an equaliser, but twenty seconds later, they were 2-0 down. Mackay will be frustrated at his side losing a goal like that.

Aberdeen got off to a quick start in the second half, caught County napping, and stormed into a 4-0 lead, which is how the match ended.

Every team has an off day once in a while, and that’s what it felt like for County fans at Pittodrie. Aberdeen punished County’s mistakes and were absolutely ruthless when chances came their way.

County have the perfect opportunity to try and make amends for the match at Pittodrie as they welcome Aberdeen to Dingwall on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Viaplay Cup.

Simon Murray’s love affair with the competition so far this season has been well documented, with the striker grabbing seven goals in just five games, He’ll need to be at his best, along with every other County player on the night, if The Staggies are to book their first trip to Hampden since 2016.