A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

You will always become what you love.

It was 11 September 1994. Noel Whelan darted past three Manchester United players, cut the ball back to Brian Deane. Three minutes after half-time the Whites were 2-0 up. And I had fallen in love with Leeds United.

Less than three years later the attachment was in no doubt. After the 14th game of the season without scoring, I looked up at my mum and said: "We'll still come if we get relegated, won't we?"

"Yes," she said through gritted teeth.

When Wilfried Gnonto scored a scissor-kick against Cardiff in the FA Cup, the director cut to a scene of the crowd. A young boy – eyes-wide in amazement – stood apart and transfixed. Another lifelong love affair was born.

The players, the managers, the owners, even stadiums can come and go. But fans are actually what a football club is, when all else is gone, they remain.

When that Brian Deane goal went in – I was no longer an observer at an event – I became a participant. It wasn't Leeds winning the game – it was us. "We are Leeds" sing the Elland Road crowd, and they are.