Pep Guardiola's decision not to start Kevin de Bruyne against Tottenham has mystified BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily pundits.

De Bruyne came off the bench after an hour but was unable to inspire his Manchester City team-mates to take anything from another miserable visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After City's 1-0 loss, ex-Watford and Reading midfielder Jobi McAnuff said the move was baffling.

"When you're not quite at full tilt, you need your best players on the pitch," he said. "The tactical and physical elements are huge in football. Psychologically for Spurs, they would have seen the team sheet and thought they could have it.

"Is Pep in competition with himself because it has been too easy for him? Today was not the day to try something new."

Ex-Spurs full-back Stephen Kelly agreed, noting that De Bruyne's absence had a particular impact on prolific striker Erling Haaland.

"He looked dejected," Kelly said. "Those two are a match made in heaven and it seems crazy not to have De Bruyne there.

"Is Guardiola trying to give himself a disadvantage so it can be an even better title win?!"

